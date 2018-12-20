Waders punished for missing chances

Biggleswade Town were brought down to earth with a bump on Tuesday with defeat to lowly Lowestoft Town in the Southern League Premier Central.

Following Saturday’s memorable victory over Wealdstone in the FA Trophy, this was a disappointing result.

Things started well as Matthew Ball put the Waders in charge after just eight minutes. Forbes was fouled in the box and Bell stepped up to slot home the spot kick.

However Connor Deeks struck twice for the visitors, on 53 and 69 minutes, to secure the points for Lowestoft. In between McNamara had the ball in the net for Biggleswade but it was ruled out for offside.

Deeks’ great evening was marred when he was dismissed for a second booking in injury time.

Lee Allinson tweeted afterwards: “Disappointing result tonight, not at the races, enough chances to win and after reviewing the highlights a perfectly good goal ruled out for offside. Full credit Lowestoft still, felt you wanted it more and deserved the win.”

Town host Kings Lynn Town on Saturday before a Boxing Day derby at Hitchin Town, kick off 1.30pm.

Biggleswade Town are looking to take a supporters coach to AFC Flyde in the Fa Trophy on January 12, leaving around 8am . The price is £40.

To book your seat contact Fayelallinson@gmail.com now.