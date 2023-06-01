​Waders recruit trio to coaching staff

​Payne was previously assistant to Robbie O’Keefe who left the club at the end of the season, the outgoing boss standing aside for health reasons.

The new boss has now confirmed that former Potton United and Biggleswade United boss Jimmy Martin will form part of the coaching staff.

Martin is a UEFA A Licence coach who has several years of non-league management experience behind him, and currently works as a lead coach at Tottenham Hotspur having also spent time coaching at Stevenage, West Ham and Dagenham & Redbridge.