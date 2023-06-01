News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

​Waders recruit trio to coaching staff

​Biggleswade Town have been busy assembling their first team coaching staff as they prepare for life under new manager Danny Payne.
By Sports Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read

​Payne was previously assistant to Robbie O’Keefe who left the club at the end of the season, the outgoing boss standing aside for health reasons.

The new boss has now confirmed that former Potton United and Biggleswade United boss Jimmy Martin will form part of the coaching staff.

Martin is a UEFA A Licence coach who has several years of non-league management experience behind him, and currently works as a lead coach at Tottenham Hotspur having also spent time coaching at Stevenage, West Ham and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Kyle Forster has been confirmed as goalkeeping coach, while Town defender Joe Howe will also join the coaching staff.

Related topics:Biggleswade United