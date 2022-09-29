Waders set for big FA Cup test while United progress in FA Vase

Success on Saturday at Isthmian Premier Division side Billericay Town would set up the opportunity of facing one of the top National League sides in the fourth qualifying round, which itself is one game away from the first round (proper) which the club last reached in 2013.

Billericay sit 12th in their league with three wins and four defeats so far.

The Waders go into the game off the back of a fine win last weekend, having beaten Highworth Town 4-1 at the Yvette Brewer Stadium for their first league win of the campaign.

Robbie Parker fired them in front from the edge of the penalty area 20 minutes in, then Harry Draper doubled the lead after half-time.

Advertisement

Charlie Smith made it three shortly before Felipe Barcelos reduced the arrears, but Draper headed his second late on to seal the points.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile,gave their own hopes of a big cup run a boost with a 3-0 win at home to White Ensign in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Markel Cousins put United ahead and Raheem Jabbar’s strike gave United a 2-0 lead at the break.

Conor Inskip then found the top corner of the net to round off the win and send United through.

Advertisement

Boss Cristian Colas said: “I’m happy with the performance. We missed some good chances and credit to their keeper who made several great saves.

"I’m proud of the players. Keeping a clean sheet was important, especially at 2-0 as a goal for them could have changed things a lot. They’d changed their shape in the second-half but we dealt well with that and were unlucky not to score more.”

United will now host Redbridge in the next round.

Before that, they head to high-flying Leighton Town on Saturday before then going to Ardley United on Tuesday in the Premier Division Cup.

Advertisement