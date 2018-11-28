Waders show class to dump Gloucester City out of FA Trophy

Biggleswade Town secured a place in the FA Trophy First Round after beating Gloucester City 3-1 on Sunday.

Victory has earned them a home tie against Wealdstone in the next round.

At Eversham on Sunday the Waders took the game to the home side from the off. In every department they were sharper, quicker and wanted the win more. Tommy Smith was immense, always in front of his attacker and his brilliance was a feature of the game.

Alongside him the calm Longe-King was flanked by Walster and Perry and all made a magnificent contribution keeping Gloucester attackers at bay. With Kieron Forbes suspended Jack Bradshaw took over the captain’s role, bossing from just in front of the back line.

Across the middle McNamara, Clark, Nwaboukei and Ball were probing, running and turning defenders. Upfront was the ever available and moving Joe White. Meanwhile Donkin was a spectator for the most part with no meaningful shot to stop.

White had the ball in the net after just 12 minutes from a slick pass from Matt Ball, but was adjudged offside.

The Waders had to wait until six minutes before half time when a very similar move involving Ball and White ended with the ball in the net and 1-0.

​After the break, Gloucester picked up the momentum but Biggleswade struck a killer blow on 48 minutes as Matt Ball was provider again, this time finding Peter Clark at the far post to net a second.

The game went quiet for long periods and despite Gloucester pressing as Town were forced back there were no direct attempts on goal.

Gloucester’s goal, when it came 15 minutes from time, was a mistake by the immaculate Smith who caught the ball underpowered back to Sam Donkin, and Andre Wright nipped in to score.

However the Waders returned to the offensive and pressed back, with the ball cleared off the home line from White and Clark.

In injury time the dancing Solomon Nwaboukei beat several players before squaring to Clark, who converted again at the far post.

This was a classic Waders performance and the road to Wembley continues.

However on Tuesday Town were brought back down to earth with only their second league defeat of the season, 2-1 to Stourbridge.

They were 1-0 up at the interval at the Carlsberg Stadium thanks to an own goal from Stuart Pierpoint on 17 minutes. But Greg Mills levelled on the hour and in the dying minutes Robert Thompson-Brown netted the winner for Stourbridge.

Waders host Alvechurch on Saturday and Needham Market on Tuesday, both in the Southern League.