Waders stun Stortford to reach third qualifying round of FA Cup

​Biggleswade Town caused something of an FA Cup upset by overcoming National League North side Bishop’s Stortford to reach the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Man-of-the-match, Biggleswade Town keeper Jack Berman, celebrates after their cup win with club official Craig Deans.

​After a 3-3 draw in Hertfordshire on Saturday, the Waders then saw off their opponents – who play two levels higher – in Tuesday night’s replay.

Thoughts that Bishop’s Stortford might have underestimated the challenge posed by Biggleswade were emphasised by them making several changes to their side from Saturday’s first game, with a stronger 11 taking to the field.

This was evident from the start as Bishop’s Stortford completely dominated the game, winning every tackle. Whilst Biggleswade were busy trying to find their feet, Andre Godfrinne scored in the 11th minute.

Undeterred, the Waders were not about to lose focus and in the 29th minute a superb goal by Liam Brookes changed everything. Just eight minutes later, Luke Andrews made it 2-1 just as the first half concluded.

Bishop’s Stortford were relentless as they tried to get back into the game, but Liam McDevitt denied them any clear shots at goal.

Waders keeper Jack Berman was in fine form to deny the visitors as they bombarded Biggleswade late on, before in second-half stoppage time, sub Jon Clements found JJ Lacey and he found the net to make it 3-1 and secure a tie at home to fellow SPL Division One Central side Barton Rovers on September 30.

Before that, the Waders have a free weekend this week before going to Kings Langley on Tuesday night in the league.

*There was disappointment for Biggleswade FC as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cambridge City to see their FA Cup hopes end.

FC next host Hadley in the FA Trophy this weekend.

*Biggleswade United stayed top of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with a 3-1 win at Harpenden Town.

They now have a free weekend of action due to being out of the FA Vase.

*Potton United were 4-1 winners over Leverstock Green in the SSM Premier on Saturday to lift themselves up to 14th.