Waders win battle to stay in play-off hunt

Biggleswade Town kept their Southern League play-off hopes firmly on track with a narrow victory over St Ives Town at the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday.

This was never going to be easy, the smattering of ex-Biggleswade players and ex Waders coach Craig Adams calling the shots at St Ives meant resistance was high.

But always in control, Biggleswade set about playing some neat footwork football allowing Joe White and Liam Brooks to get attempts on goal.

One White effort hit the post but it seemed it would be one of those days when the St Ives defence wouldn’t be breached.

​The visitors had their own issues as twice early on Jake Newman could only shoot high and wide and be foiled by Sam Donkin.

Jordan Gent, the giant in the Waders back line, turned in an epic performance, stopping and clearing all that came his way, his long legs tackling with great success. Donovan Makoma continued to improve his form as he ran the midfield all over the pitch.

​The goal when it came early in the second half was well taken by Liam Brooks.

Ben Walster’s corner evaded everybody else but it fell appreciatively to Brooks to score with ease on 53 minutes.

Opportunities were hard to come by as St Ives pushed the Waders back but Gent and his partner Tommy Smith resisted all to secure another win.