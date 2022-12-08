Waders win is immediately wiped out, FC draw with leaders and United win Vase shoot-out

Biggleswade United's players celebrate after winning Saturday's shoot-out. Photo by Cosmin Iftode.

The victory came despite Harlow having been 2-0 inside 19 minutes, Biggleswade fighting back to be level at half-time and then hit four in the second-half, Jon Clements again in fine form with a hat-trick.

However, on Thursday it was revealed that Harlow have decided to resign from the SPL Division One Central with immediate effect, meaning all results against them will be expunged.

The league table will therefore be updated accordingly, with Biggleswade Town’s result among those wiped from the records, as well as the 2-2 draw achieved by Biggleswade FC back in August.

In total, Harlow have lost nine and drawn four of their 17 games so far, meaning 31 points in total will be wiped from the league standings and positions altered accordingly.

Harlow will now automatically fill one of the two relegation slots at the end of the season.

On Saturday, Biggleswade Town had beaten hosts Cirencester Town 1-0 thanks to Harry Draper's early goal and they now prepare to host league leaders Berkhamsted this weekend and then Hadley next Tuesday.

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, were the ones to welcome Berkhamsted on Saturday, earning a 2-2 draw which, before the points adjustments due to Harlow’s resignation apply, mean they remain seven points behind Berko who have two games in hand, although that lead will be cut slightly due to Berkhamsted having beaten Harlow earlier in the season and FC only having drawn.

FC now go to Ware on Saturday for a 2pm kick-off.

Biggleswade United are into the fourth round of the FA Vase after seeing off Lakenheath on Saturday in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Conor Inskip equalised on 83 minutes after Lakenheath scored in the first-half, Tom Wyant pulling off a fine save in the shoot-out to help his side to victory.

They will now host Midland League side Coventry Sphinx on January 14.

However, United were then beaten 4-1 at Aylesbury Vale Dynamoes in the league on Tuesday night.

