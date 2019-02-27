Waders win to stay in play-off hunt

Biggleswade Town returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success at home to lowly Lowestoft Town on Saturday.

​It sees the Waders sit eighth in the Southern League Premier Central table, just four points behind King’s Lynn in third in a tight race for play-off places.

Biggleswade gave notice of their intent as early as five minutes when a Jordan Gent header from a corner was cleared from under the bar.

Just two minutes later Lucas Perry delivered a cross onto the chest of Joe White who span 180 degrees to bury his shot in the corner of the net and put the home side in charge.

Lowestoft had not offered much in reply and with possibly their first attack, they won a corner. Sloppy marking allowed Travis Cole to run from deep to power a header past the stranded Sam Donkin and pull the visitors levelled midway through the first period..

Play reverted back to Biggleswade in charge with the influential Kieron Forbes jinking down the right wing to put the ball to White and he restoed the Waders advantage. At half time the 2-1 score was a fair reflection of Wader dominance.

​Out after the break Lowestoft tried to get back into the game, but after the initial surge they reverted back to defending the numerous Wader attacks.

With Bradley Bell on, it took the impact sub just five minutes to get on the scoresheet. Joe White, ever running, passed two defenders to cross the ball for Bell to tap in on midway through the second half.

At 3-1 the points looked secure and the hosts continued to press. As is customary for losing teams to open up towards the end of a game, Lowestoft did just that, testing Sam Donkin twice in the final minutes.

Next up are local rivals Royston at the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday with Leiston the visitors on Tuesday, both in the Southern League.