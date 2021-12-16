We were united in our decision, says Biggleswade Town boss Nunn

Biggleswade Town manager Chris Nunn

Biggleswade Town manager Chris Nunn insists his team were “united” in their decision to remain in the dressing-room at half-time as their Southern League Premier Central match at Tamworth was abandoned last weekend.

The Waders were trailing 1-0 at the Lamb when the game was suspended at the break following an alleged racist incident.

An investigation into the incident has since been launched by Tamworth and the Football Association.

Nunn, whose team host leaders Banbury United this weekend, confirmed an alleged comment was made towards one his players shortly before half-time, which prompted a discussion amongst his squad in the dressing-room.

And the manager revealed some of his team were “close to tears” after the alleged incident.

“It was a sad day, it’s the first time something like that has happened to us and you question whether you’ve done the right thing,” the Waders boss said.

“After it happened and we got into the dressing-room, I just said to the boys that between us we had to agree on things and we all had to make sure we were happy and understood the situation.

“I let every player have a say. We had a good talk. Some people wanted to play to start with and then changed their minds when they could see how upset some of the lads were.

“That’s the thing I love about the team we have got. There’s no doubt in my mind that we have the lowest budget in the league but what we do have is a spirit amongst us and we united together. Sometimes that shines through.

“There were some who wanted to go out for the second half and use it all as a motivation to go and win the game.

“But when you have lads who are close to tears in there and have been taken aback by it all, you realise there is a bigger picture.

“It was a decision for all of us to make and we were united. We left the dressing-room together just like we went into it together and that’s the way it should be.”

Tamworth released a statement following the weekend’s abandonment, which said: “Following the abandonment of the game on Saturday against Biggleswade Town at half-time due to an alleged racist incident, a thorough investigation is taking place.

“Tamworth Football Club was shocked and saddened by this incident. We do not condone discrimination in any form and will investigate and deal with all allegations as an urgent priority.

“Tamworth Football Club is proud of the diversity evident at all levels of our club, including in the current first team squad and non-playing staff.”

Biggleswade FC produced an impressive display as they claimed a 3-0 home win over Southern League Division One Central play-off chasers FC Romania.

An Alex Marsh penalty and a close range header from George Bailey put FC in charge at the break and skipper Tom Coles rubber-stamped the victory with another special strike on 66 minutes.

FC, who this week re-signed Lawrie Marsh, travel to Hertford Town on Saturday.

A disappointing display saw Potton United slip to a 2-0 defeat at Bugbrooke St Michaels in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

The hosts scored a goal in each half to seal the points while Potton struggled to test the Bugbrooke goalkeeper despite having their chances.

Potton’s final game before Christmas sees them host Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday.

In the same division, Biggleswade United remain bottom of the table but produced a battling display as they were edged out 1-0 at home by Long Buckby.