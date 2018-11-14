White’s late strike earns Waders Trophy victory

National League side Gloucester City await Biggleswade Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy after a dramatic late victory at Hendon on Saturday.

Joe White’s injury time goal gave the Waders a 2-1 win over ten man Hendon in north London and secured a place in the Third Round Qualifying.

Next they travel to face Gloucester, towards the foot of the National League South a division above Biggleswade, later this month.

Manager Lee Allinson told the club’s You Tube channel: “First half we were very good, it was a real battle between the sides.

“When they went 1-0 up I thought we were gone, there was only one winner.

“But then the Hendon lad’s got himself sent off and that gave us the lift we needed. To be honest once we got to 1-1 I thought we were very good.

“We want a good cup run. I thought this was going to be one of the toughest draws we could have had. It’s great, it’s more money for the club.”

On Saturday the teams and officials came out to be welcomed by a curtain of rain, drenched before a ball was even kicked. Fortunately the 3G pitch coped well whereas a normal grass surface would surely have seen this game abandoned.

The first half saw the sides match each other blow for blow and chance for chance. Some of the tackles were strong to say the least and the yellow card got wet as it appeared a couple of times from the ref’s pocket.

Chances came as early as the fourth minute when Shaq Patrick rattled the Waders bar. At the other end Nwaboukei slid the ball to Joe White,who shot over from a tight angle.

​The half time break certainly changed a dullish match into a fascinating affair. Hendon came out with the intention of scoring early and so they did just two minutes in as Patrick escaped his marker to exchange passes with Ricardo German to beat Sam Donkin from close range.

Nwaboukei and McNamara were replaced by Brooks and Bell and a whole new dimension came in as Matt Ball dropped back into the middle of the park, orchestrating the probing Waders. New energy appeared from Bell and Brooks giving Hendon problems down both flanks.

Fifteen minutes from time Hendon’s Adam Pepara was sent off for a fierce challenge on Matt Ball. The free kick was cleared but returned quickly for David Longe-King to head in at the far post.

As the game moved into injury time the ball found Joe White in space and he shot with power and that, together with the conditions contrived for the ball to escape the keeper’s grasp and hit the back of the net.

It’s Southern League Premier Central action on Saturday as Biggleswade visit Tamworth.