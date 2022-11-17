Wins all round for Biggleswade clubs but rain postpones derby cup clash

Action from Biggleswade United's win at Leighton on Tuesday. Photo: Cosmin Iftode.

All three of Biggleswade Town, FC and United won in the league and in United’s case the FA Vase on Saturday, before United won on penalties at Leighton Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

However, a waterlogged pitch meant the Bedfordshire Senior Cup tie between Town and FC couldn’t take place, with a new date yet to be arranged.

United’s dreams of reaching Wembley remain alive after they beat London Lions 3-0 in Saturday’s second round tie.

They’ll now host Lakenheath in the third round on December 3 with just five more rounds to navigate if they’re to reach the final.

Yemi Adelani was United’s hero as his hat-trick sealed their passage through and continued a fine unbeaten run in all competitions.

That was then stretched to nine games with Tuesday’s win at Leighton, achieved on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Adelani again the man on target.

United next host London Colney in the league on Saturday before going to Shefford & Campton next Tuesday night.

Biggleswade FC are up to third in the SPL Division One South but did it the hard way, having to come from 2-0 down at Welwyn Garden City to win 3-2 on Saturday.

Joe Dearman and Max Jessop had the hosts two up at half-time, but Tom Coles drilled home a free-kick on the hour mark to reduce the arrears.

They then levelled on 70 minutes when Lawrie Marsh found the net after a fine move.

And after the hosts had a man sent off with six minutes left, Alex Marsh guided a header past the keeper on 87 minutes from Jack Dreyer’s free-kick to secure all three points.

FC are next in action on Saturday when they host Kidlington in the league before travelling to Waltham Abbey on Tuesday.

Biggleswade Town were big winners on Saturday as they hammered Barton Town 5-1.

Obi Onyeagwara glanced the Waders in front on seven minutes, before the in-form Jon Clements got a second on the half-hour.