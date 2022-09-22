Wins for all three of town's teams in league and FA Cup

Tom Coles heads home Biggleswade Town's opener against Thame. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

The highlight was Biggleswade Town’s success in the FA Cup at East Thurrock United, their 3-0 victory setting up a third qualifying round clash at Isthmian League Premier Division side Billericay Town on October 1.

Jon Clements netted from close range to put the Waders in front on 18 minutes, before Charlie Smith doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Smith then struck again on 57 minutes with a fine free-kick to round off the win and send his side through.

Meanwhile, a brace from skipper Tom Coles helped Biggleswade FC bounce back from FA Trophy disappointment in midweek to chalk up their second league victory of the season at The Eyrie against Thame United on Saturday.

It was a solid home performance from FC and a welcome first clean sheet of the season as they focus their attentions back on the league after suffering eliminations from the FA competitions in recent weeks.

Coles had hit the post early on but scored midway through the first-half when Charlie Hayford's pinpoint corner picked out his skipper, who thundered home a header from close range.

Four minutes into the second-half, a wonderful switch of play by young Adam Wedd picked out Adam Hunt on the right hand side. He twisted and turned before sending over a superb cross for Coles to guide his header into the left-hand corner.

Thame had Greg Hackett sent off late on as FC comfortably saw things out to take the points.

United took a hard-earned three points from a 3-2 win over Ardley United.

Yemi Adelani’s early goal put United in front, and after Ardley had levelled soon afterwards, Markel Cousins’ fine finish put the home side into a 2-1 half-time lead.

Ardley levelled again on 66 minutes, but Taylor Rhiney’s 82nd minute penalty confirmed the three points.

This weekend sees Biggleswade Town take on Highworth Town in the league, while for FC it’s a free weekend due to not participating any further in the FA Trophy.