Four Tries seal victory for Biggleswade

Biggleswade's Dom Nott one of the try scorers

Biggleswade returned to winning ways with a close away win in south Rugby.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the third time in five weeks Biggleswade travelled over 60 miles but this time were successful.

It was a close-run thing but in a tight finish Biggleswade had the tenacity to hang on for the victory. O Ls tried the Biggy tactic of kicking to the corner for a driving maul. But the Biggleswade line out trio of Ben Reedman, Luke Adde and especially James Emerson out-jumped them every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Biggleswade forwards who really won the day with all four tries scored by them. Biggleswade’s biggest weakness was conceding kickable penalties which kept the home team in touch.

Biggleswade's captain Jake Deveraux on the Charge

It was an end-to-end game with the lead changing eight times. Laurentians scored an early try in the corner which was too far out for the conversion. From then Biggleswade scored the tries but Laurentians kicked penalties.

The Biggleswade try scoring technique was simple. Let the forwards do their stuff battering away at the line until they found an opening.

Dom Nott was first after a successful catch and drive from a line out. Others followed from Jake Dodd, Jack Hill and Ben Reedman. Charlie Stevens had two successful conversion attempts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurentians kept in touch by punishing Biggleswade’s misdemeanours with three-point penalties. But when they kicked to touch to try the catch and drive method, they were no match for Biggleswade who kept them at bay with dogged defence.

Captain Jake Deveraux summed the game up. “It’s been a tough six weeks on the road so to get a hard-fought win is great.”

With just one match to play in the opening round of league fixtures Biggleswade lie in fifth place in the table. The last game is against Peterborough Lions who languish in 11th place one above the basement boys Bourne.