Shane Fox was on target in Saturday's win.

Potton United remain second in the SSML Premier Division after two more victories this week.

On Saturday, they overcame Kempston Rovers 3-1 before going to Shefford Town & Campton and winning 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Against Kempston, the visitors’ Elijah Muya hit a post early on but they soon went in front when Muya blasted home from the edge of the penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Brown nearly levelled before the break but his keeper was saved, and he then saw another deflected wide.

In the 54th minute Potton equalised when Cole Butler’s centre was met at close range by Brown to score.

Five minutes later Potton took the lead when Toluwalope Ikuyinminu cut in from the left and scored with a low shot.

Eddie Connolly twice nearly made it three before Shane Fox came on to replace Brown in the 90th minute and four minutes later he headed home from a Cole Butler free-kick to make it goal number three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday night, Jordan Brown continued his fine scoring run with two goals as Potton produced an entertaining display against a spirited and youthful Shefford Town & Campton side.

In the fifth minute Cole Butler played a through ball to Brown who saw his low shot go inside the far post to give Potton an early lead.

In the 58th minute Potton increased their lead when a Shefford defender attempted to clear but it rebounded off another defender straight into the path of Brown who made no mistake.

If Potton’s second goal was fortunate they were unlucky not to increase their lead when Butler shot from 30 yards and his shot beat the keeper, hit the crossbar, rebounded onto the keeper and then onto the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shefford were trying to get back into the match when in the 82nd minute the referee played a good advantage after a foul on Eddie Connolly, with the ball going to Shane Fox who sent the ball on to Ikuyinminu who scored with a good shot from the corner of the penalty are for goal number three.

Potton now prepare to host Hullbridge Sports in the FA Vase on Saturday before going to Blackstones in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Wednesday night.