Hart and Dagless partnership powers Biggleswade to victory

Biggleswade beat neighbours Ickwell on Sunday to move third in the Beds County League Division One.

On a blazing hot day skipper Conor Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. That decision looked questionable when Fensome removed the openers with only 15 on the board.

However, the third wicket stand between Hart and Dagless completely changed the complexion of the match. The pair added 192 before Dagless was out, stumped by Winetroube off Wing for 87.

Boyd came and went quickly before skipper Smith joined Hart and the pair added 75 in nine overs. Hart finally went for 98, caught by Proudman off Fensome looking for his century, in the final over as Biggleswade’s innings closed on 306-5, Smith finishing on 47 not out.

Ickwell’s reply reached 34 before Dagless removed Masuk, well caught low down by Manthorp. After that wickets fell at regular intervals as Ickwell were reduced to 104-6. Bassin and Proudman went on to the attack, running well between the wickets and hitting boundaries off any wayward balls.

The introduction of Larter broke the partnership, as Bassin was caught by Conor Smith, and when Smith repeated the feat in the next over, catching Proudman off Hart, the game was effectively over. Biggleswade won by 70 runs.

The Sunday IIs were away at Luton Town and Indians IIIs where the hosts elected to bat. Their innings was dominated by opener Saleem, who made 109. By the time Saleem was stumped by Luke Keen off Garwood Luton were 214-4 and they eventually ran out of overs with their score on 269-5.

That was always going to be a stiff task for a mainly inexperienced Biggleswade side. Skipper Twigg held the innings together, scoring 70, but wickets fell at regular intervals. Once Twigg departed the innings subsided to 124 all out, Luton winning by 145 runs.

The Saturday IIs were at Henlow. Availability has been an issue this season, but the cancellation of the Hunts League match for the firsts meant that there was never any doubt of fielding a side.

Skipper Garwood opted to bowl on a good wicket and was rewarded when Ball ran through three quick wickets. Bilcock was caught well, low down by Robinson, Gratrick was bowled and Hitchcock was removed by a smart catch by keeper Davey. When Raggett was caught by Aiden Wright off Garwood there was every chance of a low total.

That was averted by a good innings of 66 not out from Smithers. The innings closed on 123-6, with Ball the most successful bowler with 3-20.

The Biggleswade reply had Mick Dagless opening with Robinson who struck three good boundaries. After that he settled in to mixing good defence with well-placed drives which ran away across the outfield. Both openers received a life as balls looped off edges before Dagless was trapped lbw by Gratrick.

Luke Davey joined Robinson and the pair shared an unbeaten 80 run partnership to take Wade to a nine wicket win. Robinson (63no) scored his first half-century in an adult match with Davey on 41 when the innings closed.