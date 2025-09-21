Improved Potton United out of FA Vase after defeat to Hutton

Potton United were knocked out of the FA Vase at the weekend.

Potton gave a much improved performance but it was the same old story missing goal scoring opportunities in the first half and then conceding a late goal to exit this Isuzu FA Vase match against Hutton from the Thurlow Nunn First Division South.

Play for the first few minutes was fairly even although Hutton were quick on the break.In the 10th minute they took the lead when Asomah shook off a challenge from Cole Butler and his centre rebounded off a Blue Joy in the 6 yard box straight to Howson who put the ball in the net. Potton were coming into the game more now and Reece Crowter saw his effort cleared off the line.

Then from Matt Gilbert’s cross Crowter saw his effort blocked. In the 18th minute Butler took a corner on the left and Cameron Watson rose high to head home from close range to equalise. Butler played a delightful through ball to Jack Moriarty who with only the keeper to beat his shot went narrowly wide of the post. Another good move by Potton ended with Moriarty shooting over the bar. At the other end Howson was played through and Sam Galatis saved his shot.A free kick from Ysee went over the bar.Watson’s header went over the bar and then Kurtis Alleyne played Crowter through and his weak shot was easily saved by the keeper. With half-time arriving Potton felt they should have been in front on chances created.

After the interval Moriarty was wide with his shot and then Alleyne saw his shot saved by the keeper. From a Gilbert free kick Cole headed over the bar. Hutton were starting to come back into the match with Galatis saving from Boxall following a corner and then he went full length to save a 30 yard shot from Araque.

In the 83rd minute the ball was played to Asomah who worked his way close and scored with a fierce shot from close range to give Hutton the lead. Devonte Simmes had a header that went wide of the goal. In the closing minutes both Butler and Vegh cleared efforts from Howson off the goal line. With a few minutes of added time the referee blew the final whistle.

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Blue Joy, Matt Gilbert, Josh Brown (Alex Georgiou), Ben Holmes, Cameron Watson, Cole Butler, Harvey Vegh, Reece Crowter, Jack Moriarty (Devonte Simms), Kurtis Alleyne (Harley Fonti)

Next up is away to Risborough Rangers in the League on Saturday 27 September and then home to Baldock Town in the League on Tuesday 30 September.