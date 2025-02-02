Match report: Arlesey Town 2 Potton United 0

Potton returned empty handed from their visit to Arlesey after a 2-0 defeat.

A poor day at the office saw Potton United return empty handed from their visit to Arlesey after a 2-0 defeat (writes Nigel Westhorp)

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An early free kick from Cole Butler was well saved by the keeper but Arlesey started to dominate play with Adeyemi seeing his header hit the top of the cross bar and a free kick from Miftari was blocked.

Arlesey took the lead in the 13 Minute when Caleb Adomako-Mensah ran with the ball and scored with a good shot from 20 yards that went just inside the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adeyemi had a shot well saved by Sam Galatis, then Arlesey were quick on the break and an effort from Miftari was blocked by Essa Rashan.

Following a Potton free-kick, Jordan Brown found himself in the clear but shot way over the bar and just before half-time Alfie Turner headed a goal bound shot from Adeyemi for a corner.

At the start of the second half Adeyemi was allowed to run through unchallenged but Galatis saved his effort, Emmanuel Gbejuade shot over the bar and a cross from Jordan Brown saw no one to take advantage.

In the 58th minute Arlesey increased their lead when Adomako-Mensah ran onto a through ball to loft it over the advancing Galatis into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Crowter was wide with his effort and at the other end Adeyemi shot high and wide and Mugoya-Tabingwa shot over the bar, before Massey was put through but Galatis saved his effort.

An effort from Reece Carter was just wide of the post and then in added time he saw his free kick headed off the line, that the closest Potton came to scoring.

Potton host Crawley Green on Saturday.