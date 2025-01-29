Match report: Potton United 1 London Lions 2

Potton United were beaten by a late London Lions goal.

A wonder goal in the 76th minute for London Lions was sufficient for them to claim the three points in a closely fought contest at Potton United.

Assistant Manager Jack Galatis was forced into making two changes from the team that played so well on Saturday. New signing Sam Galatis came in goal and Essa Rashan had been delayed in traffic but was named on the substitutes bench.In the first minute Galatis was caught off his line and a speculative long range shot from Hahn hit the top of the cross bar. Potton retaliated with Cole Butler seeing his free kick well saved by the keeper and then Jordan Brown intercepted a back pass and the goalie saved his effort.

In the 10th minute Lions look the lead when the Potton defence failed to clear the ball and it fell to Wagner who shot into the net. Play continued to be fairly even until the 22nd minute when Jesse Armoo slid the ball the ball through to Jordan Brown who ran on to beat the keeper and then a defender before shooting into the net.

Lions retaliated and a close range header from Wagner was brilliantly saved by Galatis—with Wagner shaking his head in disbelief. Lions then saw a couple of close range shots blocked on the line. Butler saw his free kick blocked but it rebounded to Mike Evans who also saw his shot blocked. A fairly even first half.

Mike Evans had to be substituted at half-time and Jesse Armoo was replaced five minutes later—both due to injuries and this affected Potton’s control of the midfield. Neither side settled down after the interval and it took 20 minutes before the first effort on goal by Eddie Connolly that the goalie saved at full length at the expense of a corner. Bellman tried a long shot that was easily saved by the keeper.

Josh Brown played the ball through to Jordan Brown whose shot was blocked. A free kick from Shalom went over the bar. In the 76th minute Lions were awarded a free kick deep in their half and the long kick found Hahn on the edge of the penalty area and he turned and volley it over his should, giving Galatis no chance of saving, to give Lions the lead. Towards the end Butler saw his shot saved and Connolly’s weak shot was also saved.

Team: Sam Galatis, Ryan Lamond, Alfie Turner, Josh Brown, James Smith, Mike Evans (Charlie Clarke), Cole Butler, Eddie Connolly, Jordan Brown, Jesse Armoo (Reece Crowter), Emmanuel Gbejuade (Essa Rashan)