Milton Keynes Irish prove too strong for Potton United

Potton United were beaten 3-1 at Milton Keynes Irish.

In a closely fought competitive match, Potton United fell to a 3-1 defeat at league leaders MK Irish on Saturday thanks to two goals in the last 15 minutes.

Potton included two new signings, Mickey Shuttlewood who started as a central defender and Peter Murphy who came on as a substitute.

Early on Irish had a quick breakaway that saw James Hoskins saving from George Shrieves.

After this Potton were pressing with Jordan Brown seeing his shot saved by the legs of the keeper at the expense of a corner. Then Cole Butler passed to Jordan Brown whose shot was narrowly wide of the post and Reece Crowter’s centre was just wide of the goal.

In a quick Irish breakaway Mason Spence saw his shot saved by Hoskins, then following a free-kick Mike Evans headed onto Jordan Brown who saw his header go narrowly wide of the post.

In the 30th minute Irish took the lead following a free kick from Gareth Hunt that was headed home by Jordan Wright at close range.

Until half-time Irish were on top with Shrieves hitting the cross bar and then seeing his shot go wide of the post, then Boyce saw his shot well saved by Hoskins.

At the start of the second half Shrieves had a quick run down the left and saw his shot saved by Hoskins. Then following a corner Wright headed over the bar.

In the 55th minute Butler was fouled close to the half way line but the referee played a very good advantage allowing Butler run on a pass to Jordan Brown who slid the ball past the advancing keeper to equalise for Potton.

Spence saw his shot saved before Butler had a couple of shots off target, but in the 75th minute Irish were awarded a soft free kick on the edge of the penalty area and from the clearance it fell to Wright who volleyed home from just outside the penalty area to give Irish the lead.

Potton pressed for an equaliser but in the 88th minute the ball fell to James Meadows who chested it and then with a bicycle kick scored for Irish from close range. Kelvin Osei-Addo saw his shot go narrowly wide of the post for Irish and the referee played eight minutes of added time but Potton could not reduce the arrears.