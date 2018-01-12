Winning start to the New Year for Shefford & Sandy ladies IVs

Shefford & Sandy Ladies IVs made a perfect winning start to the New Year.

Standing second in the Five Counties Division Five table the IVs played Welwyn Ladies IVs who, despite only draws and loses so far this season, turned up with an energetic looking side.

Shefford started strongly and with only five minutes on the clock newcomer and youngster Phoenix popped in the first goal.

Only moments later, following a great team push forwards, Phoenix struck home her second goal with a classy reverse strike. Welwyn’s defence and goalkeeper didn’t stand a chance.

A strong period of play from Welwyn was then answered by Hannah Currell as she pushed the ball through the midfield finishing off the run with a super goal.

Shefford’s defence was still having to work hard against Welwyn’s repeated attacks but nothing was getting through Kate West and Kirsty O’Brien. One opportunity for Welwyn was saved off the line by the ever ready Sarah Angell leaving the game 3-0 at half time.

Both teams returned to the pitch to work hard and late in to the second half Shefford’s efforts were rewarded with another goal.

This time it was Girlie of the Game Heidi Cook who hit this one home. Welwyn managed to scrape one goal as a result of a mis-hit from Shefford’s defence leaving the final score 4-1 to Shefford.

Other results across the club were varied with the Mens Is losing to East London away on Saturday but then pulling back a 3-2 win against Old Southedians on Sunday with back to back league games.

S&S Men’s Is are still top of the East League Division One table and aiming for promotion into Division Premier B next season. They host Long Sutton on Saturday.

The Mens IIIs beat Letchworth IVs 1-0 while the IVs also won, 2-1 at Southgate Tankards Z.

S&S ladies Is lost 3-2 at home to WestHerts II. S&S IIs fell 6-3 to Saffron Walden III and S&S IIIs lost 2-0 at Tring IIs.