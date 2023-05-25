​Balagué aims for progress at Biggleswade United ahead of tenth year at the club

Biggleswade United chairman Guillem Balagué with French World Cup star Kylian Mbappe.

​The Spaniard helped oversee an eight-place finish in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division last season and a run to the fourth round of the FA Vase.

And reflecting on his time at United overall, he says he’s proud of what they have achieved and hopes for further progress next season.

He said: “Much has changed in that time while many things, most notably a dearth of facilities and training infrastructure, continue to be the biggest impediment to progress for not just us but for all sporting clubs in our community.

"A long overdue, but nonetheless much welcome, new 3G facility set to open this autumn at Stratton Upper School could well turn out to be a game changer but until that hope becomes a reality we will continue to make the best of what we have as we put in place plans for our next campaign and reflect on what was another demanding though enjoyable year.

"A re-building season following the traumas of losing just about all of our players after being forced to play one season in the more northerly based United Counties League saw our men's first team finish in a very respectable eighth place in the league and and make it through to the fourth round of the FA Vase, the furthest we have ever been in the competition.

“Our successful FA Vase campaign has earned us a pass until until the second round proper of the tournament next season which will in turn help our league campaign, where, next season for the first time ever, promotion can be earned via play-offs rather than just by the winner takes all system in place until now.

“We will of course be hoping to finish top of the pile but if we can't we would certainly look to finish in the play off places and our new joint coaches, Jordan Wright and Gaz Hunt are putting things together in a bid to strengthen a squad that can hopefully take us that one step further.

"The massive advances that we have made in our women's section has also been one of the most rewarding aspects over the last ten years.

"The disappointment felt by our women's Red side by only managing to finish as runners-up in the Eastern Region first division north indicates just how far we have progressed and how much higher are expectations have become.

“Our aim will be to go one better next season and win it with the support of a a strengthened coaching staff led by Ashley Pead and the backing of the women's Blues side who have a clear role as to what their identity is which is primarily about helping young women players to develop and compete for places in the Red side.

“Our men's reserve side were an object lesson in the art of reaping the benefits of campaigning with a group of players many of whom came through the lower ranks of the club. After a sticky start to their campaign he second half of the season saw them finally beginning to enjoy the results to go along with the encouraging performances that have been created by the familiarity and friendship built up over the seasons.

"Hopefully they can build on this and with a establish coaching team in place go one step further this next campaign and strive for a top five finish in their league.

“We are now looking at bringing in more teams into our youth section as we continue to reinforce what we are and what we stand for as a Community club looking to create the best possible environment for youngsters to enjoy football.