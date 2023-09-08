Bedford's Tony Sinfield secures Hospital Cup victory
With 54 anglers taking part in the annual charity competition which has been held annual since the early 1930, this year’s match was again fished on Blunham and Vauxhall Angling Club’s waters on the River Great Ouse at Willington.
In difficult bright sunlit condition, Sinfield fished worm to start and caught perch for a total weight of 19lbs 5oz. With the top five all being members of Blunham AC, Danny Theakstone took the runners-up spot having caught some good sized chub and small silvers for a total weight of 16lbs 0oz while Steve Drakulic put together a roach bag of 9lbs 12oz for third.
Organised once again by Blunham AC’s Graham Palmer and Alex Haywood, the match raised £770 for the Bedford Hospital Charity.
Match Results: 1 Tony Sinfield 19lb 5 oz; 2 Danny Theakstone 16lb 0oz; 3 Steve Drakulic 9lb 12oz; 4 Neil Shearn 8lb 2oz; 5 Paul Chapman 7lb 4oz. Section Winners: Pegs 1-11 Trevor Stacey 7lb 1oz; Pegs 12-22 Mark Dickerson 6lb 10oz; Pegs 23-33 Dave Tebbutt 6lb 5oz; Pegs 34-44 James Drakulic 5lb 13oz; Pegs 45-55 Gary McClair 5lbs 15oz.