​Biggleswade 2s run out winners over Bletchley

Action from Saturday's win for Biggleswade 2s. Photo: Carl Wolfenden.

​​As a curtain raiser to the Six Nations Super Saturday, Biggleswade RUFC’s second XV took on Bletchley in an early kick off.

​In what was an entertaining game both on and off the pitch, the more youthful Biggleswade eased ahead of the older, slower players from south Milton Keynes.

The Biggleswade side was a mixture of ex-first team players, a few who would like to be and some with more enthusiasm than skill.

But the binding ingredient was a love of the game which was appreciated by the larger than expected crowd who enjoyed the flowing end-to-end rugby.

Biggleswade threatened early but Bletchley scored first when tackling appeared to be optional.

Biggleswade soon had their first try exploiting the speed in their backline after Luke Gadsby made the initial break.

Frequent first team players Harry Lipton and Charlie Franklin showed why they are often in the squad. Their pace in attack and spirited defence were welcome boosts to the side.

The older visitors tired as Biggleswade dominated the scrums and shoved them back at will. So, after the early stages when things looked close Biggleswade pulled away for a comfortable win.

This Saturday the 1st XV return to league action with am away trip to Peterborough Lions who are bottom of the table. The home tie earlier in the season was a comfortable 30-7 win.