Biggleswade's U8 squad at a recent festival with coach Laura Critchlow.

It has players from six to sixty for both sexes. It has a host of people who give their time in one way or another to support a game they love.

Coach Matt Shirving runs the first team but he knows the value of those who freely volunteer to support the players at all levels and age groups.

“One of the main reasons for loving Biggleswade Rugby Club I is how it feels when you are there. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds work together to make the club the best it can be. We work hard to make people feel comfortable and welcome no matter when they choose to join the club. From 6 to 96 there is something for everyone in a very family orientated safe environment.”

There are teams for all ages from the tiniest mini player up to adults both male and female. There are three men’s XVs on a regular basis with an occasional Veterans XV. Vets are mainly those over 35 past their prime but still keen to get their boots on and have a run around with their mates. The oldest players currently turning out regularly are in their early 60s.

The Mini teams start at under six with a modified game but are just as keen and eager as their elders wearing the same style of shirt. They can develop through the age groups until they reach the dizzy heights of the Colts. This is an under 19 age group team many of whom will play for the 1st XV as they develop.

The girls are mot forgotten either. They can play in the boys’ teams at primary school age moving into a women’s XV as they grow older. After a few ups and downs the Ladies are back playing regular fixtures.

The Club is at the heart of the Biggleswade community being actively involved in town events. They took part in the Remembrance parade, had a float at the carnival and will give displays at school fetes when invited. But they also take part in much bigger rugby occasions.

whilst the 1st XV was continuing with their winning ways away at St. Neots, about 100 Biggleswade members along with 61,000 other rugby supporters visited White Hart Lane in the annual showdown of Saracens v Harlequins.

Biggleswade, along with other grass roots clubs, were asked by Saracens to provide someone to wave a flag on the pitch before the game.

Laurie Forshaw (pictured) was chosen to represent the club. Laurie plays for otheU14 boys, but has also been helping out with the U12s and groundsman, Graham Place, for his DofE award.

Over the Easter week-end the senior sides had a day off from playing. This allowed the first team squad to rest in preparation for their last league match of the season. This is an away trip to Corby to play unbeaten Stewart & Lloyds.

In the reverse tie way back in September last year Biggleswade went down after a bright start. They will be hoping to do much better this time.