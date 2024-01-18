​Biggleswade are too good for Brackley in 53-0 romp

​Biggleswade RUFC continued the drive for promotion with another convincing win as they overcame Brackley 53-0.

Action from Biggleswade's win over Brackley. Photo by David Key.

​Coach Jimmy Hart described the win as ‘ruthless’ in the post-match huddle and named flanker Liam Dunne man-of-the-match for his tackling, tenacity and turnovers.

After a terrible kick off from Biggleswade which led to a scrum back on the half-way line, Brackley looked threatening. They had similar passages of play all through the match but never scored.

Biggleswade, as soon as they got into the opposition’s 22, more often than not scored. Even when hard pressed in defence, once they broke out a score quickly followed.

Despite having the better three-quarters who were organised in defence and dominant in attack, it was the Biggleswade forwards who got the first points on the board.

Kyle Loan, always loitering with intent, had a brace in the first ten minutes, with prop Ben Yates getting the third after more forward pressure.

But the try of the first half came from Alex Borg. Having defended a Brackley burst, Biggleswade ran the ball from their 22. Borg injected pace and raced away for a 50-metre dash for the touchdown

Turning round 24-0 ahead having secured the bonus point, the coaching team set the targets for the second half. They were to to put 50 on the board and keep a clean sheet. Both aims were achieved with more of the same.