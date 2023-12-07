​Biggleswade battle back to beat St Neots

​St Neots scored first but eventually class told as Biggleswade RUFC scored seven tries for win number ten in a 39-7 victory.

Action from Saturday's win. Photo by David Kay.

The match was switched to Langford Road after the pitch on the Common was declared unfit due to being frozen.

Jack Sharp returned at scrum half while Quin Heath moved to full back with Ben Yates and Jack Dodds starting in the forwards.

The early exchanges were even as each side probed for a weakness in the opposition. But it was a wakeup call when St Neots scored first with a good move down the right flank. However, it was to be their only score.

From the start, Biggleswade had looked threatening but cold hands squandered too many chances and they conceded too many penalties when in attacking mode.

Eventually Biggleswade got a reward for their efforts with number eight Ben Reedman going over for the first try. Another soon followed from flanker Elliott Tunstall to put Biggleswade ahead and that’s where they stayed, gradually building a decent score.

Prop Kyle Loan went over from close range after a big build up by the forwards who were dominant throughout. As always James Emerson in the lineout was a real thorn on a St Neots throw-in. If he doesn’t win the ball outright, he still forces an error by the hooker.

