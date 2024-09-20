Biggleswade Bowls Club VS Biggleswade Town Council Match
Biggleswade BC held a friendly match against Biggleswade Town Council on Saturday 14th September, on a glorious afternoon.
Sunny weather complimented brilliant company on and off the green, and after 12 ends of good bowling from both sides, bowlers and spectators came off the green for sandwiches, scones and cakes, followed by a raffle. All of the proceeds - £43 - went to the President's Charity, East Anglian Air Ambulance Ambulance.
The overall winners were Biggleswade Bowls Club, where they won on all rinks. The Mayor of Biggleswade - Cllr Mark Foster - then presented the trophy to BTBC President - Christine Davies.
A big thank you to all councillors and staff for giving it a go and taking part in the match. Thank you also to those that set the green, manned the bar, prepared the food, and made the day run smoothly. We look forward to next year's match.
If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858 960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out their website.
