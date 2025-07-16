Biggleswade CC's teams record four wins out of five

Action from Biggleswade's Sunday firsts' (batting) win over Lutonian. Photo: Richard Southan.

​Biggleswade CC’s teams enjoyed a fine weekend with four wins out of five across their matches.

On Saturday the firsts travelled to second-placed St Ives Town & Warboys who won the toss, elected to bat, and started well, scoring at nearly six an over for the first 30.

Biggleswade’s bowlers were resilient, chipping away until skipper Adam Dagless and debutant Rohan Neal rolled the lower order, restricting them to 218.

Ishu Kalra shone in reply, putting on 70 with Bruce Ditcham then 85 with Luke Peters on his way to a match-winning 63 from 74.

Off the back of two excellent wins, the seconds tripped up against Bretton, who posted a strong 284-7 despite good bowling from Kenyon Watt.

On the other hand, the thirds crushed Sandy, mainly due to a mammoth 142 from Ben Bond alongside 80 from evergreen Chris Brown. The wickets were shared round in reply, with 3-fer for Brown and four dismissals for keeper Stuart Garwood.

On Sunday, the firsts got a massively important victory against Lutonian.

Biggleswade batted with control against dangerous spin bowling, around anchor Hamad Arshad. Middle order cameos from Jarod Francis, Shohaib Arshad, Ciaran Boyle and Chris Walford saw Biggleswade up to a par 175.

Led by a fiery Francis, Biggleswade were electric in reply, with the first ball of the innings caught by a diving Walford. Francis snicked off three more of their top order in his first spell, before finishing off his first 5-fer for the club in his second.

Biggleswade rotated their spin attack at the other end, until Archie Domingo struck gold, taking his club best 4-16.

Lutonian were all out for 96, with four dismissals for wicket keeper and captain Gabe Manthorp.

The seconds were similarly ecstatic at Cople. Biggleswade posted 141 on a difficult track, with Chinmay Brahme opening and carrying his bat with a match-winning 67*.

In reply, Biggleswade bowled and fielded superbly, led by Nirosha Welihinda’s impeccable 5-17, to bowl Cople out for 125, with skipper Lewis Maude taking the final wicket to seal the win.