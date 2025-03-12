​Biggleswade do the double over Laurentians

Action from Saturday's win over Old Laurentians. Photo by David Kay.

​Biggleswade did the double over the visitors from Rugby in Warwickshire as they saw off Old Laurentians 17-10 on Saturday.

They away side were accompanied by a large group of followers who enjoyed the pre-match lunch and stayed in the bar to watch the international.

They missed a highly competitive game which was very equal. Both sides had strong forwards which were a handful when charging at anyone.

But the three-quarters were lively on both sides, turning defence into a flying attack in an instant.

Centre Tom Richardson was the pick for Biggleswade. He likes nothing better than scything people down with grass top tackles. But if given the ball to run he is quick and elusive.

The first half hour was very even with both teams probing away looking for an opening.

It was Tom Richardson who scored the opening try scorching down the wing.

Laurentians hit back with a penalty after a Biggleswade player went high in a tackle and was sent to the bin as well. Turning round at half-time leading by just two points it was all to play for.

At the start of the second half Biggleswade turned up the gas and showed their class.

After several close calls, burly prop Dom Nott tapped and went crashing over for the touchdown. Charlie Stevens added the two points.

Not long afterwards the skipper got his usual try. Following more repeated surges Jake Deveraux showed his determination and strength to cross the line.

The last quarter belonged to the visitors who came more alive pushing for a consolation score. The converted try with just a few minutes to go gave them a losing bonus point.

On International “Super Saturday” there is no first XV game. Instead players and supporters are invited to the clubhouse to watch the final three games.

Biggleswade have two league matches left, both away. First up are Peterborough Lions who are bottom of the table. In the home tie Biggleswade won comfortably 30-7.

The last league match of this campaign is a trip to Towcestrians who are third in the league, Biggleswade having won by five points September’s reverse fixture.