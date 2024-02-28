Biggleswade exit the Beds Cup after defeat to Dunstablians

Bigglesswade exited the cup after a narrow defeat. Pics by Tom Dillinger.

Conditions were terrible for attractive running rugby with endless spills of the ball. But both sides scored tries with Biggleswade getting 4 against four by the visitors.

Biggleswade were much changed from the league game against Queens making ten changes to the starting lineup. “The Boys played well” was the verdict from coach Matt Shivering but the bounce of the ball just went against them.

This Saturday there is a return to league action with the first of the four remaining fixtures all in the top five places in the table.

First up are Rushden & Higham who Biggleswade beat 31-17 in the away game. The match started terribly for Biggleswade who found themselves two tries down after five minutes. But they weathered the storm and turned the tables running out comfortable winners.

After a week’s break there is a trip to St Ives. When they came to Langford Road, they came with a record of high scoring victories. But they lost a couple of key players just before the kick off and went down by over forty points to nil to second placed Biggleswade.

In the week before Easter there is the second game against St Neots. Venue at the moment is not known. This is because the away match was transferred to Biggleswade as the Common in St Neots was unplayable. Biggleswade won 39-7.

The final match is the toughest. It’s an away tie to take on Stewart & Lloyds who are unbeaten at the top of the table. A tough game is in prospect although by then both sides may be promoted.