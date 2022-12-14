Biggleswade FC joint-manager Dave Northfield praises the bench after dramatic draw at Ware

Dave Northfield believes his side now have a bench that can change games.

FC trailed 2-0 with minutes to go following first half goals by James Ewington and Liam Dulson.

Despite Alex Marsh having a penalty saved with 15 minutes remaining, the visitors halved the deficit through Daniel Bond on 89 minutes to give hope.

And Adam Hunt completed a stunning fightback with virtually the last kick six minutes into stoppage time.

“We have got depth this season,” said Northfield. “We made the changes early and gave ourselves a chance.

“We changed the shape because we weren't prepared to just sit there doing the same thing which hadn’t worked in the first half.

“All three changes made a big impact and we gave their two centre halves issues when we went three up top.

“We are pleased with where we are and the depth that we have. At the start of the season we felt we didn't have enough on the bench to change games.

"Today the three lads that came on were good enough to change the game and it’s been like that for the last few weeks.”

Northfield was also left pleased with his side’s overall performance.

“We had two chances in the first half that looked easier to score than miss,” he added. “Were playing really well until they scored and caused them problems.

“Their goals were not unexpected. I felt we were not tight enough and they got the goal.

From that our went down a bit and we were then 2-0 down and back to where we have been so many times before.

“We were very good in the second half. They saved a penalty, we had shots flash by the post and we were really going for it.

“Once the penalty was saved in the back of your mind you think it's not going to be our day today.

“We got that goal back and a deserved equaliser. The excitement at the end was unbelievable.”.

Elsewhere, Biggleswade United’s game against Dunstable at the weekend was frozen off.

