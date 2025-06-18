Biggleswade lose out at Stamford

Biggleswade's Sunday firsts' captain and wicketkeeper Gabe Manthorp takes the ball during the game with Flitwick. Photo; Richard Southan.

​Biggleswade CC suffered disappointment in the Onyx League Division Two after defeat at Stamford on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They lost wickets regularly despite another resilient innings from George Boyd.

Sophie Singer and Chinmaye Brahme batted stubbornly at the end to nudge Biggleswade up to 128, but it was never going to be enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three wickets each for Jarod Francis and Luke Peters earned some valuable points to push it closer than it should have been, but Stamford prevailed by three wickets.

Biggleswade's Sunday firsts' captain and wicketkeeper Gabe Manthorp takes the ball during the game with Flitwick. Photo; Richard Southan.

Sawtry came out all guns blazing against Biggleswade 2s, including a 210 second wicket partnership to set 326-9.

Biggleswade went for it in reply, but slumped to 105 all out.

The threes put up Biggleswade’s best performance of the day, posting 163 thanks to 51 from Stuart Garwood, 30 from U15 Ben Lawes, and 29 from in-form Chris Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eversholt knocked them off with six down, two wickets apiece from Alex Buck and Lawes.

There was then a mixed bag for Biggleswade’s Sunday side.

The firsts batted first on a dust bowl at Fairfield and accumulated maturely against Flitwick’s dangerous leg spin attack to post 154 with key contributions from George Boyd and Hamad Arshad at the top, before Tom Boyd, Ishant Kalra and Ross Fensome to close the innings on a competitive score of 154.

The spin-heavy attack set about defending it in lethal fashion.

Three excellent bits of bowling/fielding brought the three big wickets, and with 80 on the board a fourth breakthrough came in similar fashion, only to be denied by the umpire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the twos battered Flitwick’s fours in the club’s best result of the weekend.

Biggleswade skittled them for 102 with wickets shared around. Aiden Wright took three, while U13 Harry Jordan and Asif Mankarathodi took two apiece.

Biggleswade made light work of the chase and knocked them off in 19 overs with cameos for Malcolm Edwards and Mankarathodi.