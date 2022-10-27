Biggleswade men lose thriller while depleted Ladies side battle well in defeat

Action from Biggleswade Men's 1sts game with Northampton. Photo by David Kay.

After Men’s Own had begun well, the tide turned and relentless Biggleswade attacks saw the opposition give away a penalty just five metres out.

Biggy’s decision to choose a scrum to attack from close range was rewarded with five points when Arran Pickering crossed the line to score.

A penalty to the visitors was missed, then a Biggy penalty was scored but overturned for not being taken from the mark.

Just as Biggy were gaining momentum, their forwards were penalised for coming in at the side. Men's Own took the tap penalty and used their extra man to score on the far touch line for 5-5 at half time.

Biggy did not let their heads drop after the break, despite decisions continuing to go against the home side and Jake Devereux’s crash through over the line judged to be a knock-on. The try was denied and a yellow card was given for reacting to the opposition’s celebration.

Another penalty and yellow card put Biggy down to 13 men, then an off-the ball scuffle saw a player from each side sin-binned.

Biggy’s undermanned side was now stretched too far and Men’s Own shipped the ball wide to score their second try to secure the win.​​​​​​​

Action from Biggleswade Ladies' clash with Rugby. Photo by David Kay.

Biggleswade Ladies, depleted by injuries, fought hard against Rugby Lionesses on Sunday and the 14-52 scoreline does not reflect the spirit with which Biggleswade played.

Tries by Natasha Taylor and Amy Fox, both converted by Fox, were some reward.