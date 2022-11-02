Biggleswade were beaten by two points after a last-ditch penalty was missed.

Biggy’s forwards had to adapt to Queens’ initially successful tactic of keeping the ball in tight but using an inside offload after each tackle.

Keeping calm, the visitors put Queens under pressure in their half, and used a combination of strong forward carries, slick backs’ handling, and occasional kicks over.

Kieran Brasier kicked a penalty from just right of the posts 0-3, giving Biggy the lead. This was extended when Del Tribbeck used his strength and a mighty handoff to break through, run almost 50 metres with defenders clinging on, and crash over the try line. Brasier converted.

Queens came back fighting and drove Biggy close to their try line with a rolling maul. Biggy’s strong defence held for some time, but prolonged Queen’s pressure eventually saw them cross the line, adding the conversion. A penalty just on the 30 minute mark saw Queens draw level.

The momentum turned and Queens camped in Biggleswade’s 22 for the remainder of the half but Biggy held fast. There was no way through, even with Biggy down to 14 men after a late tackle. The half time score was 10-10.

Biggleswade had plenty left in the tank but needed to be patient after the break. Once they had their hands on the ball, they ensured their shape was good and support at the breakdown consistent. They gradually worked their way up the field, drawing in defenders with each phase.

When Queens kicked deep for a line out from a penalty, they used another maul to drive the Biggy defence back again. Sustained pressure saw them break through at close range just left of the posts to score and then convert, giving them the lead.

A penalty kick added by Brasier kept Biggy to within one score.

A fantastically-executed set play from the forwards finally saw Ben Yates smash over the line from a couple of metres out. A missed conversion left Biggy in front but by only one point (17-18).

Strong tackling from captain Gav Taylor held Queens out of the visitors’ 22 but a penalty was awarded, putting the home side two ahead.

The final 10 minutes saw Biggleswade camped Queens’ 22. It felt like a try was inevitable, but time was running out. With just 30 seconds to go, a high pressure penalty could have seen Biggy take the game, but it went just wide.