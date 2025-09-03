​Biggleswade RFC all set for league opener

Elliott Tunstall will be new first team captain.

​Biggleswade Rugby Club kick off their league campaign on Saturday with a match against old rivals Stewarts & Lloyds at Langford Road.

​The match, which kicks off at 3pm, is part of day of fun for all the family. There will be two bouncy castles and two other men’s fixtures, the first of which starts at 1.30pm.

There will also be food, live music and a chance to watch the England Roses play Australia in the Women’s World Cup on the big screen.

Last Friday the 1st XV had a pre-season warm up game with a match at Hitchin. Biggleswade were not able to field a full-strength side but there were promising elements for new coach Gareth Hughes to appreciate.

With Jake Deveraux stepping down from the role, long-time clubman Elliott Tunstall becomes captain. Fly-half Luke Gadsby will lead the 2nd XV and Dan Hatcher the third XV.

Biggleswade have lost several of last season’s line-up so will have to rebuild. But there are plenty of younger players keen to step up.

Biggleswade will be playing two new sides in Old Edwardians and Market Bosworth. The other teams who were not in the league last year, Dunstablians, Hinckley, Long Buckby and Leicester Forest, have all been played in previous seasons.

On Saturday a 2nd XV took on Royston at home.

Biggy 2nds lost out in an entertaining and high-scoring friendly, a good crowd with supporters from both sides seeing plenty of action, spills and thrills with tries galore.