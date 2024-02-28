Biggleswade Rotary Swimathon Prize Draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biggleswade Rotary holds the Swimathon every year for Clubs to raise money for their own causes.

The Clubs donate 50 per cent of the money raised towards Rotary supporting local and international causes. The Rotary Club meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at Stratton House Hotel.

If you would like more information call 01767 686106 or email [email protected].

Person swimming in pool

We are proposing to start a new Club which will be known as a Satellite Club which will run independently from the old Club.