Biggleswade Rotary Swimathon Prize Draw

Biggleswade Rotary Swimathon Prize Draw was won by Ruby Barton of 1st Sandy Girl Guides. Ruby has just joined the Guides and it was her first Swimathon, she is being presented with her Amazon Prize Voucher by Barbara Middleton, Rotary District Governor.
By Barbara HazellContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT
Biggleswade Rotary holds the Swimathon every year for Clubs to raise money for their own causes.

The Clubs donate 50 per cent of the money raised towards Rotary supporting local and international causes. The Rotary Club meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at Stratton House Hotel.

If you would like more information call 01767 686106 or email [email protected].

Person swimming in poolPerson swimming in pool
We are proposing to start a new Club which will be known as a Satellite Club which will run independently from the old Club.

Meeting times and places to be decided by the new members, if you are interested in this new exciting proposal email: [email protected]