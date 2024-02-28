Biggleswade Rotary Swimathon Prize Draw
Biggleswade Rotary holds the Swimathon every year for Clubs to raise money for their own causes.
The Clubs donate 50 per cent of the money raised towards Rotary supporting local and international causes. The Rotary Club meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at Stratton House Hotel.
If you would like more information call 01767 686106 or email [email protected].
We are proposing to start a new Club which will be known as a Satellite Club which will run independently from the old Club.
Meeting times and places to be decided by the new members, if you are interested in this new exciting proposal email: [email protected]