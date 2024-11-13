​Biggleswade RUFC are beaten on road again

Luke Adde rises for Biggleswade at a line-out. Photo: Tom Dillinger.

Biggleswade travelled a long distance away from home and came second again on Saturday as they fell 32-18 at Newbold.

“You did not play at your usual standard,” was the after-match comment of coach Jimmy Hart to his players. “I expect much more from you and you didn’t do the business today.”

The trip to just over the border in Warwickshire saw the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

But the result was like the last long trip when Leicester-based Vipers were the victors.

Biggleswade were under pressure right from the start, conceding an early penalty. Worse was to follow with their scrum under pressure and being shunted back. This was not supposed to happen.

The pressure told with another converted penalty this time for off-side. Things did not look good.

Charlie Stevens kicked a penalty but then Biggleswade lost a scrum put in against the head.

A stray clearance kick was run back by Newbold who scored their first try to stretch the lead.

The match was littered with penalties given away by both sides. But from one the Biggy Boys went into the opposition’s 22 area. Another penalty at short range was tapped and run with Dom Nott getting the touchdown.

Going into half-time just 8-13 down there was much to play for still. But a moment of madness saw an attempted charge down of a penalty which led to ten minutes in the bin.

During that time Newbold took full advantage, scoring two converted tries to stretch their lead.

Biggleswade replied with one from Charlie Franklin and a second from Nott. But when pressing for another a stray pass was seized on by the Newbold winger who ran the length of the pitch to hammer their advantage home.

This week Biggleswade are at home to Stewarts & Lloyds who were promoted at the end of last season.

They won both league games and a cup match but are not doing so well this season.

Stewarts are currently in eighth place with three wins while Biggleswade are fourth with six wins. The match kicks off at 2.15pm.