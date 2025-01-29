Biggleswade RUFC are edged out by hosts Spalding

Biggleswade have just seven games left to try and climb up to a mid-table finish.

Biggleswade RUFC almost returned to winning ways after an away drought but fell just short in a 31-29 loss at Spalding on Saturday.

Two tries were judged to be held up so it could have been a different story, but it was good to see Biggleswade recapturing some of the form from last season when scoring more than four tries in a match was the norm.

The side was stronger than last week with props Dom Nott and Kyle Loan returning. Ben Watson was on the bench so offered young legs to replace the elder statesmen, but main line out jumper James Emerson was absent.

Sam Woods started at number ten allowing Michael Hall to move to the centre. After his good performance last week Jack Aroskin retained his place in the centre from where he scored Biggleswade’s only points last week against Bugbrooke.

Conditions were much improved from the previous day when the country was battered by the latest storm. Conditions on Spalding’s new ground were much better for running rugby.

Alex Marshall, son of Karl the legendary hooker of the past, made his first team debut. He scored a try intercepting a wayward Spalding pass in the “22” and sprinting the length of the pitch for his debut try.

Other scorers were Loan, Nott, Jake Deveraux and Aroskin with his second in two weeks. Tom Richardson kicked two conversions.

This week Biggleswade are at home to Vipers, who were the first team that they lost to at the end of October. Biggleswade will be keen to put that right.

With seven league games left this season Biggleswade must hope to win half to ensure that they finish mid-table.