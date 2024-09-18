Action from Biggleswade's win over Stamford.

Biggleswade RUFC secured another four league points but it was a herculean struggle as they saw off Stamford 24-22 on Saturday.

“We ground out a win,” said captain Jake Deveraux.

“But it was not pretty. It was the boot of Charlie Stevens that won us the match.”

Winger Stevens had a big impact on the game with a try, conversion and four penalties which justly won him the Player of the Match award. In this higher league taking the points when a kickable penalty is on offer is the key to success. The tries will come later.

Biggleswade had six changes in the squad from the opening fixture last week. James Emerson returned to the second row with Joe Rowntree at scrum half. Ben Watson started at prop with Charlie Franklin and Del Tribeck filling the three-quarter spaces.

Stamford looked lively from the start but were aided by a string of penalties conceded by Biggleswade. Their first try came from their own ten metre line. It showed how strong Stamford could be if given a glimpse of the line.

But stung by this rebuff Biggleswade started to show what they could do with ball in hand. The forwards bossed the scrums and, thanks to the aerial dominance of Emerson, dominated the lineouts.

It was the Biggleswade forwards who trundled the ball over the try line and it was lock Ben Reedman who claimed the credit for the touchdown. Stevens narrowly missed the conversion but soon after slotted home the first of his four penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggleswade’s second try came after good work by number ten Michael Hall. With Sam Wood unavailable for much of September, Hall has stepped up to the mark and a kick from hand boosted Biggleswade back up field. Stevens finished off the move and then converted his own try.

Ten points ahead, Biggleswade seemed on course for a comfortable win but the visitors struck back. Some less than effective tackling led to their first try.

They soon scored a second but another Stevens penalty gave Biggleswade a one-point lead at the break.

An incessant car alarm caused frayed nerves on the touchline as Stamford regained the lead with their fourth try. But the Stevens boot punished Stamford for their indiscretions giving Biggleswade a narrow win.

The next league match is against Stockwood Park away.

Yet to record a win, the Park are always a hard team to beat on their own patch. The match kicks off at 3pm in south Luton.