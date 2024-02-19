Biggleswade RUFC beat Queens to keep promotion hopes alive

Before the match kicked off there was confusion about where it would be played due to health and safety reasons. The pitches were very boggy and almost unplayable in places. Everyone trooped over to a larger pitch behind the all-weather sward only to have the decision reversed immediately before kick-off.

There were a couple of changes in the pack because of unavailability including Dom Nott and James Emerson. Jake Dodd started at number eight but his game was short lived.

Andre Smithson made his debut on the wing after a series of good matches in the 2nd XV. He caught high balls safely, used his speed to good effect and scored a try.

Biggleswade scored another five this week with second row replacement Ben Reedman leading the way scoring Biggleswade’s first three tries in the first half when they had the gusty wind at their backs.

The match was a niggly affair with considerable sledging and off the ball incidents. Two Biggleswade players suffered knee injuries with Jake Dodd and Ben Yates forced off. Del Starling and Matt Cowley thrust into the limelight much earlier than they might have liked.

Biggleswade found it tougher going against the wind making forty yards, losing the ball and being sent back seventy with wind assisted clearances from Queens.

But determination kept them going with some inspiring moments. Winger Charlie Franklin had a great run which was taken on by Liam Dunne leading to a try from debutant Andre Smithson.

Biggleswade always looked dangerous when the three-quarters were in full flow. A quick penalty saw John Richardson go in for his tenth try of the season.

Then the wheels came off. Queens somehow found a way through the packed Biggy defence for a try. Liam Dunne was binned with a yellow card for a “professional” foul. And finally in the closing moments of the match Jake Devereux was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.