Biggleswade RUFC claim their first win of the season at Luton

John Richardson goes over for a debut try. Photo by Lisa Dillinger.

The hosts started strongly but Biggleswade went in front when Luke Gadsby received an opposition cross field kick and spotted space. The pace of Gadsby and Kieran Brasier eventually led to a Biggleswade lineout in a great position. A penalty was awarded with Brasier slotting the ball away.

The Biggleswade scrum provided a strong base for the backline to attack. A mix of running lines and chips over the top constantly asked questions of Luton’s defence and a second Brasier penalty sailed between the posts.

Although Luton were fast at the breakdown they couldn’t match debut Biggy player Lucas Town, who won the ball back, allowing Brasier to chip the defence, pushing Luton back yet again and another converted penalty put Biggy up 0-9.

Biggleswade’s continued pressure paid off as James West’s quick back line handling set up Richard Sinclair who scored in the corner. Brasier converted.

A superb set piece move from a central scrum then saw West draw in Luton players and pass out to Ollie Vagg who put Brasier through for a try under the posts.

Luton crashed over early in the second-half before Biggy’s final try came from debutant John Richardson, who used excellent footwork to dodge three Luton defenders and stretch to the try line.

Luton registered two late tries, but Biggleswade were able to see out the win.