Biggleswade RUFC held after Melton's late fightback

Action from Biggleswade's game with Melton on Saturday. Photo by David Kay.

The home side put plenty of pressure on in the early stages without reward until eventually they won a penalty within kicking range of Kieran Brasier’s boot, putting them 3-0 up.

A superb kick deep into the visitors’ 22, followed by a well-executed lineout, then led to Dom Knott picking from the base of the breakdown to score just right of the posts. Again Brasier converted putting Biggy 10-0 ahead at the break.

Melton came out fighting in the second half but Biggleswade absorbed the waves of attack.

They were camped just five metres out from the Melton try line when a loose pass was intercepted and the Melton winger sprinted the full length of the pitch to score in the near corner for a frustrating breakaway try.

Repeated Biggleswade infringements then led to a second try, putting the score level and increasing the tension on the field.

With fatigue setting in, decision-making faltered and Biggy were rushing and pushing the extra pass rather than controlling the game at their pace. That said, the determination of the home team paid off as Ollie Vagg crashed over, providing a well-needed pressure release, again converted by Brasier. The score was 17-10 with ten minutes to play.