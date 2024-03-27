Action from Biggleswade's win at St Neots on Saturday.

On a cold, bright afternoon with a fresh breeze, Biggleswade played against the wind for the first half. They quickly realised that the best way to make progress was to carry the ball out of defence.

The forwards set up the attacking base for the speedy backs to exploit. But one false move and they quickly found themselves back at base camp.

All the pre-match hype had been about what the St Neots winger could do on the wide-open spaces of the Common pitch. He did quite well, touching the ball twice and scoring two of St Neots’ three tries. But what a waste of a talent to stick him out on the wing and hope that the ball reaches him.

Biggleswade on the other hand scored five tries, all from different players. These included a debut try from flanker Matthew Horgan, making his 50th first team appearance.

Both packs were strong on their scrum put in but lineouts were more of a lottery in the windy conditions. The referee, a late call up from the Cambridge Society, obviously believed in the theory that who throws, wins to keep the game flowing.

The lead swapped sides several times with first St Neots and then Biggleswade being ahead. But the visitors scored twice in the final ten minutes to wrap up their 19th win of the season with one league match left to play.

The gusty wind made handling a lottery at times with wayward passes escaping clutching hands. But it could also be a friend giving full advantage to clearance kicks turning urgent defence into an attacking option.

Making a rare appearance at full back because of work commitments was Quinn Heath. He relished the chance to run back at pace wayward kicks downfield from a St Neots defence under pressure. One of these counter attacks led to a try for Ben Reedman.

Many of the side shone including Reedman, Heath, Liam Dunne and James Emerson, but the coach’s player of the match was Tom Richardson for his consistent energy in both attack and defence.

Try scorers were Andre Smithson, Ben Reedman, Kyle Loan, Joe Rowntree and Matthew Horgan. In difficult conditions, Charlie Stevens added two conversions.

After the Easter weekend Biggleswade travel to Corby to take on table toppers Stewart & Lloyds in their last league game. Way back in September Biggleswade lost out after a bright start so they will be out for revenge.