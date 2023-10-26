Biggleswade run in seven tries to see off Casuals

​Biggleswade scored seven tries in another convincing 46-10 win away at Northampton Casuals on Saturday.

Action from Biggleswade's win over Northampton Casuals. Photo: Tom Dillinger.

Right from the start the Biggy Boys were on top and centre Michael Hall carried on from where he left off the last game as he again sliced through the defence for a try under the posts.

On a rare visit to Biggleswade’s half, Casuals cut the lead with a penalty but they soon went further behind.

The pace and the power of Ben Reedman made a break up the left. Tom Richardson was on hand to offer support before off-loading to Jake Dodd for the touchdown.

On a pitch much wider than they play on at home Biggleswade relished the opportunities to bring their speedy backs into play.

It was the fast scrum half Jack Sharp who scored next after Jake Devereux showed he was no slouch in creating the space in the build-up.

Turning round 19-3 up, it was captain Devereux who scored next. It was his sixth try of the season in six games and also the bonus point try.

Winger Tom Anderson finished off a cracking three-quarter move after the forwards turned over the ball at a breakdown. Sam Woods missed the conversion from near the touchline. A rare lapse in a month when he has slotted everything over.

Casuals responded with their only try but a Woods penalty and a tries from Jensen Beal and Anderson soon snuffed out any hopes of a revival