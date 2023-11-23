Biggleswade see off St Ives in style

Action from Biggleswade's win over St Ives. Photo: David Kay.

St Ives, who were averaging 40 points per game, could only watch on as Biggleswade ran in eight tries, although Sam Woods had an off day with place kicks and only added two conversions. But with kicks from hand, he made enormous yardage for the team.

Forwards like nothing better than going forward to another line-out. The jumpers in the line were Jensen Beal, Ben Redman and James Emerson. They caught cleanly and disrupted St Ives throw ins.

But Beal also had another string to his bow. He likes nothing better than stopping an opposition player in their tracks and winning the turnover. He certainly brings the crowd alive with his big hits.

Biggleswade defended like tigers all afternoon determined to keep St Ives out. The first try came as they forced a knock on at the edge of their “22”. Will Evans, who had a great game, made the yardage with a deft off-load which led to Biggleswade’s first try.

Tom Anderson, so often the play maker, scored the second try and there were others for Dom Nott and Alex Borg before the break earning Biggleswade a bonus point.

In the second half Biggleswade rang the changes, making the most of the replacements rule.

It seemed harder going with the Biggy Boys doing more defending than attacking.