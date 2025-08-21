​Biggleswade storm to win over Stamford

​Biggleswade CC’s firsts enjoyed a 169-run win at home to Stamford on Saturday.

​Batting first, the home side made 296-8 from their 50 overs. Consistent scoring was the key, only two players not reaching double figures and Jimmy Hart hitting 57 as the pick of the bunch.

Stamford’s reply never got going and only opener Richard Field registered a decent knock with 38, Max Smith in fine form with the ball in taking 5 for 54 and Jarod Francis also making an impact with 3 for 15, Sheldon Greenland with the other two wickets as Stamford were bowled out for 127 in just 27 overs.

Biggleswade 2s, meanwhile, were well beaten by 220 runs at Royal Strikers, Peterborough.

Bigglewade’s Sunday first lost by 66 runs at Flitwick after falling short while chasing 268, though Adam Dagless ended 59 not out.