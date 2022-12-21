Biggleswade Town CC​​​​​​​ hail a successful 2022 season

Biggleswade's Saturday first XI secured promotion.

Three of the club’s four weekend teams earned promotion, two as champions, the midweek team reached a cup semi-final, the indoor team became league champions and now represent Bedfordshire in national competition, and several talented youth players came through the ranks.

The success comes off the back of the construction of the club’s state of the art, two lane, outdoor net facility, and an artificial wicket on the outfield, with the club still endeavouring to develop and improve its current facilities for future generations of players to benefit from.

A club spokesman said: “The club is very proud of all of its successes this season and is very much looking forward to what the future holds in store for BTCC.

"As well as this BTCC has a friendly and active social element and tried to support local establishments in this pursuit. The club is always seeking to welcome new players of all abilities as well as increasing the size of the youth system.

"We are exploring the possibilities of creating new teams to accommodate a growing player base as well as looking to invite overseas players to join us in our journey.

"The support of our sponsors; Innovation on site, STE solutions, and AGB Narib, has been greatly appreciated and we are always happy to work with other organisations in this respect too.”

The promotions came courtesy of the Sunday first XI, who were captained by Joe Randall and became Bedfordshire County League Division One champions and secured promotion to the Premier League – the highest-ranked Sunday league in the country – for the first time in ten years.

The Saturday 1st XI were promoted to the Whiting and Partners Second Division. This is the highest that a BTCC team has ever reached in the ECB pyramid (two steps away from the East Anglian Premier League) and the team is very excited by this prospect.

Captained by Ross Fensome, who also captained the indoor team to the title, the team would actually have been crowned league champions if not for an unfortunate administration error.