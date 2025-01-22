Biggy are beaten at Bugbrooke

Biggleswade were beaten on their trip to Bugbrooke.

​After two blank weeks because of frozen grounds, Biggleswade RFC started the new year in a similar fashion to how they finished the old.

Against a Bugbrooke side mid-table like themselves, it was an indifferent performance like the dismal weather which hung around the Northamptonshire countryside.

Dom Nott was ruled out early in the day due to illness and fellow prop Kyle Loan was also unavailable, but apart from those two it was a largely full-strength team.

The game was littered with mistakes, with ball retention at the breakdown seeing possession switch sides constantly.

Bugbrooke took the lead with an early penalty and a converted try soon followed to the delight of the large home crowd.

After a period of pressure, Biggleswade appeared to have secured a touchdown. But the referee was undecided and the home touch judge said it was no try.

Jake Deveraux berated the match official for a poor decision, getting marching orders to the bin with a yellow card for dissent.

Eventually the pressure told with Jack Aroskin threading his way through a narrow gap for Biggleswade’s only points.

In the absence of main kicker Charlie Stevens, the conversion from in front of the posts was missed which summed up Biggleswade’s afternoon.

This week, Biggleswade are again travelling but this time to the north-east to play Spalding in a re-arranged fixture.

The hosts are currently in 10th place in the league table but only because they have had 15 points deducted.