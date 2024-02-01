​Biggy are beaten late on at Dunstablians

Biggleswade in action at Dunstablians, the visitors having had to reverse their shirts due to a kit clash.

​A late surge had put them ahead with three minutes to go, but it was not to be with defeat by the narrowest of margins.

It was a lacklustre first half for the visitors who found it hard to get going. Their only reward was a single try for John Anderson in reply to an early penalty from Dunstablians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the home team which took the lead with a converted try in the final play of the first half as Biggleswade ran out of cover letting the pacy winger to run round under the posts.

From a line-out the Biggy pack then drove over for what seemed a certain try. But a knock on was seemingly spotted and the try disallowed.

Turning round 10-5 down, things soon became worse as Dunstablians stretched their lead with another try under the posts. A second penalty made the prospect of victory even more remote.

But a quick penalty saw Ben Reedman storm through for Biggy’s second try, before Kyle Loan added the third after a storming run out of defence by Dom Nott.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the restart Biggleswade were on the charge again. Skipper Jake Deveraux going over for the fourth try earning the bonus point. Jack Sharp kicked the conversion to put Biggleswade ahead.

Victory though was snatched away when a Biggleswade player was judged to be within ten yards of a quickly-taken penalty making the place kicker’s job much easier.