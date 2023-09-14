​Biggy are too good for Swifts in big win

Action from Saturday's win. Pic by Tom Dillinger.

The Biggy pack ruled the roost all afternoon, shoving back the scrum and driving over for two tries. The Biggleswade three-quarters were stronger in defence and quicker around the park especially on the wings.

In front of a large crowd, Biggleswade put on a good show to honour the memory of club stalwart Richard Phipps who died earlier in the year.

Biggleswade led 19-13 at half-time, skipper Jake Deveraux having led the way with the first try under the posts, Sam Woods adding the conversion, then Ollie Waggs and Woods adding two more, but Swifts replied with a try and two penalties.

Biggleswade turned up the gas in the second-half, adding five more tries to complete an impressive victory.

Scorers: Jake Deveraux, Ollie Waggs, Sam Woods, John Richardson (2), Dom Nott, Kyle Loan and Jack Sharp. Sam Woods added five conversions.